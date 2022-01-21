10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $970.00 $45.3K 2.8K 30.3K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $21.00 $51.1K 1.5K 15.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $30.00 $25.5K 10.2K 4.1K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $63.0K 111.9K 2.8K ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $165.00 $62.2K 557 2.0K GLBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $25.00 $31.0K 1 1.5K BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $127.00 $32.2K 1.4K 1.5K PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $25.8K 11.6K 418 DKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $20.00 $26.7K 11.3K 359 VSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $27.0K 755 197

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $970.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 2896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1162 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.1K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 1510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 189 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 10249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 364 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 111911 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2840 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.2K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLBE (NASDAQ:GLBE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 175 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 1403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1554 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 364 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $2580.0 per contract. There were 11616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 11388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 359 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VSCO (NYSE:VSCO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.