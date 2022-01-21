Wells Fargo Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $641,913 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,174,463.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $60.0 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $345.8K 40.1K 632 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $134.4K 68.4K 330 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $132.1K 8.7K 711 WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $123.5K 4.7K 1 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $112.1K 40.1K 224

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,635,908, the price of WFC is down -1.38% at $54.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Wells Fargo:

Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $64

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Barclays upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $62

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

