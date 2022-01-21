 Skip to main content

Looking At Meta Platforms's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 10:41am
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $784,394 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $186,162.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $295.0 to $650.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $295.0 to $650.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $315.00 $163.6K 2.8K 504
FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $305.00 $93.6K 544 162
FB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $305.00 $84.4K 2.2K 46
FB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $322.50 $79.7K 3.1K 308
FB PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $650.00 $67.5K 366 14

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 5,524,638, the price of FB is down -1.35% at $312.28.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $395.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

