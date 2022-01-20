Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ETSY

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Etsy.

Looking at options history for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,070,870 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $343,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $240.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Etsy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Etsy's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $469.9K 1.7K 128 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $210.00 $304.8K 1.0K 69 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $210.00 $104.5K 1.0K 118 ETSY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $240.00 $48.6K 296 42 ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $160.00 $42.3K 69 52

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,566,083, the price of ETSY is down -1.88% at $160.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Etsy:

Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $200

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $154.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.