Procter & Gamble Whale Trades For January 20

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Procter & Gamble.

Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $78,180 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,520,653.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $180.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Procter & Gamble options trades today is 1663.31 with a total volume of 919.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Procter & Gamble's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $679.4K 33 0 PG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $125.00 $167.2K 558 44 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $138.5K 0 100 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $115.00 $97.2K 20 0 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $94.1K 2.0K 0

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,206,089, the price of PG is up 0.37% at $162.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On Procter & Gamble:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $179.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $177.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

