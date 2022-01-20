Plug Power Whale Trades For January 20

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Plug Power.

Looking at options history for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $111,727 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $247,171.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $35.0 for Plug Power over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Plug Power's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Plug Power's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Plug Power Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLUG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $12.00 $52.9K 1.0K 0 PLUG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $42.0K 2.1K 13 PLUG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $23.00 $41.7K 712 21 PLUG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $40.4K 2.3K 0 PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $23.00 $34.7K 1.0K 113

Where Is Plug Power Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,767,718, the price of PLUG is up 5.72% at $22.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Plug Power:

Keybanc downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $40

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.