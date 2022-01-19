 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With ServiceNow
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
What Are Whales Doing With ServiceNow

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for ServiceNow.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $2,141,329, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $29,750.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $480.0 to $650.0 for ServiceNow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ServiceNow's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ServiceNow's whale trades within a strike price range from $480.0 to $650.0 in the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $480.00 $1.6M 2 200
NOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/11/22 $650.00 $119.7K 0 10
NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $530.00 $86.7K 278 22
NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $530.00 $81.9K 278 127
NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $530.00 $70.6K 278 327

Where Is ServiceNow Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,483,049, the price of NOW is down -0.2% at $521.32.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

