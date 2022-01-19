This Is What Whales Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) we detected 47 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $3,173,801 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,083,960.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $240.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 11046.59 with a total volume of 120,124.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $1.4M 2.5K 750 AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $130.00 $196.0K 17.2K 139 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $174.4K 4.4K 111 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $115.00 $137.2K 8.0K 163 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $137.00 $131.0K 4.9K 995

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 48,888,352, the price of AMD is down -0.78% at $130.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $155

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.