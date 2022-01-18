 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking At Alibaba Group Holding's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
Looking At Alibaba Group Holding's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Alibaba Group Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $990,886, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $960,946.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $240.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Group Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Group Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $150.00 $427.3K 10.1K 276
BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $120.00 $182.7K 4.4K 549
BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $150.00 $182.1K 10.1K 683
BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $135.5K 6.2K 370
BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $135.5K 6.2K 685

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 14,710,194, the price of BABA is down -0.73% at $130.61.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Group Holding:

  • Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $180.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $140
  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $247.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Why Alibaba Shares Are Sliding Today
Why Are Alibaba Shares Trading Lower Premarket?
Dogecoin To $1, Cardano Surge, Starbucks China Deal, Tesla Loses Out To Crypto Stock In ARKW, More Vegan Food Options: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend
Starbucks Strikes Partnership With Meituan To Expand Delivery Services In China: What You Need To Know
Why Alibaba And Other Tech Stocks Are Rising In Hong Kong Today
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Apple, Twitter, Xpeng, Coinbase, Rivian, Alibaba And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com