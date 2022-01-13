 Skip to main content

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Beyond Meat
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 2:07pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Beyond Meat.

Looking at options history for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $611,959 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $191,873.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $125.0 for Beyond Meat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Beyond Meat's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Beyond Meat's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BYND PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $404.0K 2.2K 100
BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $89.4K 4.6K 43
BYND PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $55.0K 4.6K 152
BYND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $70.00 $54.1K 1.8K 297
BYND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $75.00 $49.2K 3.6K 2.8K

Where Is Beyond Meat Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,911,748, the price of BYND is up 6.51% at $72.02.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

