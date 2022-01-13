 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 1:33pm   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $129,429 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,816,849.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.5 to $70.0 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale trades within a strike price range from $42.5 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $766.7K 74.1K 4.2K
WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $532.5K 58.2K 542
WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $56.00 $178.0K 3.0K 3.4K
WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $120.1K 58.2K 3.2K
WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $82.0K 13.1K 266

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 15,223,629, the price of WFC is down -0.06% at $56.37.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Wells Fargo:

  • JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $57.
  • Barclays upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $62
  • Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $64

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (WFC)

If You Invested $1,000 In Wells Fargo Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Earnings Season To Push Financial Sector To New Highs? XLF Analysis And Forecast
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
Earnings Preview For Wells Fargo
Why Wells Fargo May Spike Ahead Of Earnings Season
CNBC's Final Trades: TotalEnergies, F5, Wells Fargo And This Chinese Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com