10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $172.50 $28.1K 18.8K 31.5K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $270.00 $73.1K 2.8K 12.5K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $133.00 $29.2K 2.8K 10.8K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $140.00 $57.0K 1.3K 5.7K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $317.50 $43.4K 2.6K 4.6K QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $180.00 $26.8K 810 3.2K CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $180.00 $39.6K 796 437 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $60.00 $253.3K 257 422 SWKS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $150.00 $45.8K 1.5K 358 INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $650.00 $26.9K 379 339

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 401 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 18858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 254 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.1K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 2814 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 178 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 2820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 212 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $269.0 per contract. There were 1313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $317.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 2682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 943 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 108 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 81 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 796 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 127 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 340 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $253.3K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SWKS (NASDAQ:SWKS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 333 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 1559 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTU (NASDAQ:INTU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 159 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 379 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

