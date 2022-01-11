 Skip to main content

DraftKings Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 11:52am   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DraftKings.

Looking at options history for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $58,190 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $517,732.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $50.0 for DraftKings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DraftKings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DraftKings's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

DraftKings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $26.00 $125.0K 2.7K 1.1K
DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $27.00 $92.4K 5.9K 1.4K
DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $70.8K 1.6K 150
DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $45.2K 6.0K 251
DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $43.2K 6.0K 604

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 9,139,566, the price of DKNG is up 1.76% at $26.59.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On DraftKings:

  • MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $36
  • Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $41.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

