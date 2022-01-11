Looking At UnitedHealth Group's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for UnitedHealth Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,161, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $320,172..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $540.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $165.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $540.00 $56.4K 538 22 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/14/22 $460.00 $46.9K 155 76 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $490.00 $37.1K 516 50 UNH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $467.50 $34.8K 41 42 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $360.00 $31.7K 524 3

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 667,439, the price of UNH is down -0.58% at $462.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $535

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $575.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

