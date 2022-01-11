 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novavax Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 10:38am   Comments
Share:
Novavax Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Novavax.

Looking at options history for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,141,090 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $463,920.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $350.0 for Novavax over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Novavax options trades today is 378.0 with a total volume of 566.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Novavax's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

Novavax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NVAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $551.1K 136 30
NVAX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $276.0K 350 30
NVAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $350.00 $216.0K 38 10
NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $150.00 $180.0K 59 75
NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $130.00 $108.0K 748 205

Where Is Novavax Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,187,516, the price of NVAX is down -1.42% at $133.07.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Novavax:

  • JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Novavax, which currently sits at a price target of $209.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Novavax
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
What's Going On With Novavax Shares Today?
This Industry Grew During Covid, Against All Odds: Here's Why You Should Consider Investing
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Novavax Whale Trades For December 28
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com