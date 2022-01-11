Novavax Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Novavax.

Looking at options history for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,141,090 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $463,920.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $350.0 for Novavax over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Novavax options trades today is 378.0 with a total volume of 566.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Novavax's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

Novavax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $551.1K 136 30 NVAX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $276.0K 350 30 NVAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $350.00 $216.0K 38 10 NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $150.00 $180.0K 59 75 NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $130.00 $108.0K 748 205

Where Is Novavax Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,187,516, the price of NVAX is down -1.42% at $133.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Novavax:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Novavax, which currently sits at a price target of $209.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

