 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Are Whales Doing With Palantir Technologies
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 2:35pm   Comments
Share:
What Are Whales Doing With Palantir Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $2,263,420, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $473,267.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $30.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $18.00 $684.0K 12.7K 7.0K
PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $25.00 $461.2K 6.6K 452
PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $19.00 $237.5K 2.1K 501
PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $13.00 $187.1K 1.8K 2.2K
PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $135.0K 14.4K 571

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 58,493,400, the price of PLTR is down -1.72% at $16.27.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (PLTR)

Cathie Wood Sells Another $4.9M In Tesla Stock On Thursday — Buys Shares In Palantir And This Chinese E-Commerce Giant
Palantir Technologies Whale Trades For January 06
Coming to a Mall Nearby? RoboCop Isn't Just Fiction Anymore
Active Traders: Cobra Trading Claims It's Not What You Know, It's Who You Know That Determines Short-Selling Success
Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Falling Today
Palantir Shares Hanging Onto Support In Pattern, Setting Up For Strong Move: Technical Analysis
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com