10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $177.50 $32.2K 73.8K 89.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $320.00 $29.0K 2.9K 31.6K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $135.00 $56.3K 5.9K 1.6K MTTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $17.50 $36.2K 3.1K 1.6K NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/07/22 $300.00 $108.8K 3.4K 739 GTLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $67.0K 368 616 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $192.50 $57.5K 990 606 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $310.00 $110.7K 582 575 KD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $57.5K 797 361 NOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/14/22 $580.00 $39.2K 20 292

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 73882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 268 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 2919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $1409.0 per contract. There were 5900 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTTR (NASDAQ:MTTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 453 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 3165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.8K, with a price of $2015.0 per contract. There were 3467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GTLB (NASDAQ:GTLB), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 583 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.0K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $192.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.5K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 990 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA (NYSE:MA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 190 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 104 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.7K, with a price of $1065.0 per contract. There were 582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KD (NYSE:KD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 235 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.5K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 797 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOW (NYSE:NOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $1624.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.