This Is What Whales Are Betting On Verizon Communications

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Verizon Communications.

Looking at options history for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $211,600 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $428,717.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $60.0 for Verizon Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Verizon Communications's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Verizon Communications's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Verizon Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/07/22 $60.00 $152.9K 20 230 VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $70.8K 11.4K 150 VZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $54.50 $58.6K 1.1K 715 VZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $53.00 $58.3K 6.9K 2.8K VZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $52.50 $52.9K 21.1K 1.7K

Where Is Verizon Communications Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,216,615, the price of VZ is up 0.16% at $54.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Verizon Communications:

Daiwa Capital downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $57

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

