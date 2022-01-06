 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Verizon Communications
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Share:
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Verizon Communications

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Verizon Communications.

Looking at options history for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $211,600 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $428,717.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $60.0 for Verizon Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Verizon Communications's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Verizon Communications's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Verizon Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
VZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/07/22 $60.00 $152.9K 20 230
VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $70.8K 11.4K 150
VZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $54.50 $58.6K 1.1K 715
VZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $53.00 $58.3K 6.9K 2.8K
VZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $52.50 $52.9K 21.1K 1.7K

Where Is Verizon Communications Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 5,216,615, the price of VZ is up 0.16% at $54.1.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Verizon Communications:

  • Daiwa Capital downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $57

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (VZ)

Financial Stocks Could be Positioned to Kick Off the Q4 Earnings Season
AT&T and Verizon Agree To 2-Week Delay On 5G Rollout
Traders Look to January to Set the Tone for 2022
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
These 8 Dow Jones Stocks Are Negative For 2021
Vuzix Partners With Verizon 5G For AR Experience
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com