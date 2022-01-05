 Skip to main content

Apple Whale Trades For January 05
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 11:32am   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) we detected 35 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $510,838 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,210,955.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $185.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $160.00 $171.3K 2.8K 646
AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $170.00 $124.6K 1.9K 1.5K
AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $120.00 $95.1K 16.2K 76
AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $180.00 $91.5K 56.2K 63.9K
AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $180.00 $84.6K 56.2K 24.0K

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 24,581,115, the price of AAPL is down -0.39% at $179.0.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

  • Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $200.
  • B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $210
  • Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $200.
  • JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $210.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

