10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $1200.00 $41.1K 17.2K 100.4K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $32.00 $26.4K 7.7K 19.8K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/07/22 $65.00 $28.4K 2.0K 10.9K CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $120.00 $44.1K 9.8K 6.6K TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $240.00 $56.0K 11.1K 2.3K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $39.9K 35.2K 1.9K EBAY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $70.00 $168.7K 2.3K 759 LI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $29.00 $66.0K 24 503 GME CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $200.00 $28.8K 3.5K 499 AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/07/22 $3450.00 $56.2K 350 348

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $1371.0 per contract. There were 17250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 341 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 7703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 2019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10959 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 441 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 9846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT (NYSE:TGT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 193 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $291.0 per contract. There were 11101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $1425.0 per contract. There were 35298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 100 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.7K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 2380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 45 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $721.0 per contract. There were 3557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $3450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $11250.0 per contract. There were 350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

