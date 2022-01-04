 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Is What Whales Are Betting On DraftKings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 11:08am   Comments
Share:
This Is What Whales Are Betting On DraftKings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for DraftKings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $262,585, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $484,020.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $85.0 for DraftKings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DraftKings options trades today is 8575.8 with a total volume of 8,995.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DraftKings's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

DraftKings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $30.00 $89.2K 5.6K 1.0K
DKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $85.2K 5.5K 68
DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $30.00 $68.9K 5.6K 261
DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $30.00 $54.0K 5.6K 1.5K
DKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/07/22 $28.00 $50.0K 1.4K 476

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 5,083,260, the price of DKNG is down -4.5% at $26.52.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On DraftKings:

  • Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $41.
  • CBRE downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $36
  • MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $36

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (DKNG)

5 ETFs To With Major Growth Potential In January And Beyond, From Sports Betting To The Metaverse
Robinhood, DraftKings — Cathie Wood's Last Trades For 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Cathie Wood's Ark Continues To Book Profit In Tesla — These Are The Stocks It Bought On Thursday
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Cathie Sells Another $22M Worth Of Shares In Tesla On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com