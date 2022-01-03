10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $180.00 $29.2K 69.1K 94.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $150.00 $33.5K 11.1K 36.5K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/07/22 $305.00 $25.4K 4.3K 24.3K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $100.00 $31.0K 13.0K 5.3K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/14/22 $58.00 $403.4K 1.6K 1.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $300.00 $36.0K 117 1.2K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $47.50 $32.0K 17.0K 1.2K CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $32.8K 611 372 FUBO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $30.00 $28.7K 2.5K 317 INFN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $10.00 $32.4K 6 191

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 69113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 11159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $509.0 per contract. There were 4374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 13045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on January 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 844 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $403.4K, with a price of $478.0 per contract. There were 1610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $3280.0 per contract. There were 117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 410 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 17044 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 256 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $2055.0 per contract. There were 611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 290 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 2550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INFN (NASDAQ:INFN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 193 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 191 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

