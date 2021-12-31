 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 2:24pm   Comments
What Are Whales Doing With SoFi Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOFI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 48 uncommon options trades for SoFi Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $169,514, and 42 are calls, for a total amount of $2,700,575.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $35.0 for SoFi Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SoFi Technologies options trades today is 6367.61 with a total volume of 142,332.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SoFi Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $25.00 $283.0K 20.1K 1.2K
SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $158.7K 8.2K 467
SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $156.9K 8.2K 1.1K
SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $10.00 $136.0K 3.8K 1.0K
SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $10.00 $134.4K 3.8K 1.6K

Where Is SoFi Technologies Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 20,826,791, the price of SOFI is down 0.0% at $15.95.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On SoFi Technologies:

  • Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $28.
  • Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $20
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

