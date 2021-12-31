Looking At AMC Entertainment's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AMC Entertainment.

Looking at options history for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $316,193 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $370,823.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $21.0 to $145.0 for AMC Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AMC Entertainment's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AMC Entertainment's whale trades within a strike price range from $21.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

AMC Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $193.7K 5.3K 273 AMC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $95.00 $85.8K 31.5K 1.8K AMC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $22.00 $51.5K 206 81 AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $45.0K 586 50 AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $32.00 $36.8K 2.3K 325

Where Is AMC Entertainment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,958,159, the price of AMC is down -3.08% at $28.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

