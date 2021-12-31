 Skip to main content

Avis Budget Group Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Avis Budget Gr.

Looking at options history for Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $248,101 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $6,159,418.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $800.0 for Avis Budget Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Avis Budget Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Avis Budget Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $800.0 in the last 30 days.

Avis Budget Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $95.00 $1.6M 639 300
CAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $95.00 $1.6M 639 150
CAR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $100.00 $1.0M 796 200
CAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $1.0M 796 100
CAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $470.1K 24 100

Where Is Avis Budget Gr Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 295,046, the price of CAR is up 1.19% at $207.42.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

