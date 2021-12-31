 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Cloudflare
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 1:27pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Cloudflare.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 68%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $354,898, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $593,557.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $180.0 for Cloudflare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cloudflare's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cloudflare's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $150.00 $99.0K 2.0K 205
NET PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $175.00 $83.0K 804 20
NET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $150.00 $81.0K 158 23
NET PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/07/22 $150.00 $76.5K 63 62
NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $135.00 $65.3K 1.4K 87

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 778,757, the price of NET is up 0.24% at $133.52.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Cloudflare:

  • DZ Bank downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $200
  • JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $144

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

