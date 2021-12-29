This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lemonade

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lemonade.

Looking at options history for Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $725,940 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $185,260.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $80.0 for Lemonade over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lemonade's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lemonade's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

h3>Lemonade Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMND PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $132.0K 236 301 LMND CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $93.0K 660 103 LMND PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $75.00 $89.2K 1.1K 34 LMND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $67.6K 236 471 LMND PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $66.0K 236 101

Where Is Lemonade Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,095,915, the price of LMND is down -2.75% at $39.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.