Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $64,500 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $306,659.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $25.0 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 4995.12 with a total volume of 3,068.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AUPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $48.3K 17.4K 197 AUPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $39.0K 7.7K 128 AUPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $39.0K 1.9K 454 AUPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $37.9K 113 23 AUPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $7.00 $34.0K 6.5K 20

Where Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 872,373, the price of AUPH is down -1.46% at $23.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals:

Oppenheimer upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $31

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

