 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 12:53pm   Comments
Share:
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $64,500 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $306,659.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $25.0 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 4995.12 with a total volume of 3,068.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AUPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $48.3K 17.4K 197
AUPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $39.0K 7.7K 128
AUPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $39.0K 1.9K 454
AUPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $37.9K 113 23
AUPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $7.00 $34.0K 6.5K 20

Where Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 872,373, the price of AUPH is down -1.46% at $23.56.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals:

  • Oppenheimer upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $31

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (AUPH)

Expert Ratings For Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2021
Aurinia's Voclosporin Shows favorable Risk/Benefit Profile Over 3 Years In Lupus Nephritis
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Reata Plunges On Adcom Snub, AstraZeneca Antibody Cocktail Authorized For COVID-19 Prevention, NeuroSense IPO
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com