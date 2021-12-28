10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $1100.00 $170.0K 22.9K 43.1K PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $33.00 $37.9K 5.0K 8.3K LI PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $30.0K 221 4.0K AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/31/21 $3400.00 $27.6K 1.6K 3.2K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $22.00 $35.9K 1.5K 1.5K FSR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $15.00 $46.8K 1.7K 1.3K RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/31/21 $106.00 $51.9K 957 1.1K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $21.00 $50.7K 387 1.1K EBAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $70.00 $345.0K 4.8K 1.1K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $25.9K 3.0K 753

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 31, 2021. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.0K, with a price of $2005.0 per contract. There were 22932 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 5020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI (NASDAQ:LI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 31, 2021. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $3400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $2761.0 per contract. There were 1675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 31, 2021. Parties traded 387 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 1501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSR (NYSE:FSR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 366 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 1733 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $106.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.9K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 360 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $345.0K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 4856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 388 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 3080 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 753 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

