Tesla Whale Trades For December 27
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSLA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 1000 uncommon options trades for Tesla.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 123 are puts, for a total amount of $28,390,327, and 877 are calls, for a total amount of $65,525,647.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $650.0 to $1600.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $650.0 to $1600.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $1500.00 $323.2K 2.1K 189
TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $1100.00 $220.0K 9.8K 1.0K
TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $1110.00 $211.7K 1.4K 387
TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $1150.00 $188.0K 456 542
TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $1120.00 $148.5K 2.8K 15.6K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 13,892,863, the price of TSLA is up 4.33% at $1113.25.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

