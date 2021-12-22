 Skip to main content

General Motors Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 1:34pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on General Motors (NYSE:GM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for General Motors.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $169,493, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $503,715.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $46.0 to $70.0 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's whale activity within a strike price range from $46.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $263.6K 9.5K 316
GM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $57.50 $116.1K 0 129
GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $53.0K 33.7K 232
GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $48.5K 15.2K 141
GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $52.50 $41.7K 7.0K 89

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 9,293,822, the price of GM is up 2.63% at $56.23.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On General Motors:

  • Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $74.
  • Daiwa Capital downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $65

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

