What Are Whales Doing With United Airlines Holdings

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 options trades for United Airlines Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,760, and 32, calls, for a total amount of $2,097,107..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $65.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $45.00 $177.5K 4.3K 299 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $152.0K 14.5K 212 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/23/21 $40.00 $137.7K 1.4K 954 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $48.00 $117.0K 1.0K 500 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $45.00 $99.2K 4.3K 1.6K

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,418,302, the price of UAL is up 5.52% at $43.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

