What Are Whales Doing With Meta Platforms

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $818,618 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $2,173,341.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $375.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Meta Platforms options trades today is 6537.47 with a total volume of 31,896.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Meta Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $375.0 over the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $325.00 $814.1K 6.5K 1.9K FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $325.00 $668.6K 6.5K 1.0K FB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $375.00 $329.6K 654 292 FB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $325.00 $176.0K 6.5K 1.6K FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $355.00 $117.8K 6.4K 1.0K

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,996,002, the price of FB is down -2.67% at $324.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.