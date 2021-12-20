Looking At Enphase Energy's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $150,453 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $676,370.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $390.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Enphase Energy options trades today is 441.4 with a total volume of 578.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Enphase Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $390.0 over the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $236.8K 16 37 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $185.00 $220.5K 352 51 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $185.00 $60.9K 7 10 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $47.9K 1.3K 95 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $390.00 $47.0K 200 201

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,052,948, the price of ENPH is down -4.16% at $181.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $313

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.