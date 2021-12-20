This Is What Whales Are Betting On Peloton Interactive

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Peloton Interactive.

Looking at options history for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $293,249 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $413,754.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $50.0 for Peloton Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Peloton Interactive options trades today is 2428.22 with a total volume of 1,911.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Peloton Interactive's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Peloton Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PTON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $148.5K 908 140 PTON PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/23/21 $49.00 $111.1K 194 137 PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $40.00 $84.8K 771 401 PTON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $68.0K 908 40 PTON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $66.5K 16.5K 643

Where Is Peloton Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,183,744, the price of PTON is down -2.83% at $41.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Peloton Interactive:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $50

UBS has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $76

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

