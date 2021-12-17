Looking At Bakkt Hldgs's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKKT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Bakkt Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $443,690, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $59,481.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for Bakkt Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bakkt Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bakkt Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Bakkt Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKKT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $15.00 $135.4K 7.8K 580 BKKT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $15.00 $86.7K 7.8K 433 BKKT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $15.00 $57.1K 7.8K 282 BKKT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $14.00 $41.6K 229 0 BKKT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $19.00 $34.4K 31 499

Where Is Bakkt Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,425,737.00, the price of BKKT is down -0.04% at $9.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.