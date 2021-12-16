Looking At PayPal Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $888,553, and 27 are calls, for a total amount of $1,368,381.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $250.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $145.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $250.00 $228.1K 12.6K 41 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $210.00 $134.0K 20.7K 1.5K PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $118.4K 10.5K 70 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $200.00 $116.1K 20.0K 362 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $195.00 $110.0K 6.6K 523

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,259,870.00, the price of PYPL is down -0.29% at $190.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $220

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

UBS downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $263

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

