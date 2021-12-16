Zoom Video Communications Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Zoom Video Communications.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,072,003, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $471,253.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $400.0 for Zoom Video Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zoom Video Communications options trades today is 1013.25 with a total volume of 582.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zoom Video Communications's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $400.00 $522.9K 31 0 ZM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $100.00 $165.0K 0 0 ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $370.00 $93.4K 526 5 ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $270.00 $61.2K 5.8K 13 ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $290.00 $60.0K 4.6K 6

Where Is Zoom Video Communications Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,507,095.00, the price of ZM is down -2.49% at $179.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On Zoom Video Communications:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $200

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $299.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.