Looking At Costco Wholesale's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 67% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $392,076 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,982,785.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $600.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Costco Wholesale options trades today is 712.72 with a total volume of 2,850.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Costco Wholesale's big money trades within a strike price range of $500.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $600.00 $385.5K 1.2K 544 COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $600.00 $317.9K 853 1 COST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $600.00 $301.6K 1.2K 342 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $600.00 $259.0K 1.2K 342 COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $540.00 $103.0K 571 9

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 974,939.00, the price of COST is down -1.66% at $556.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $570.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $560.

MKM Partners has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $498.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $540.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

