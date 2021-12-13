Alphabet Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alphabet.

Looking at options history for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34.62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65.38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $3,404,751.00 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $538,651.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2150.0 to $3050.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alphabet options trades today is 639.25 with a total volume of 1,758.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alphabet's big money trades within a strike price range of $2150.0 to $3050.0 over the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $2650.00 $1.2M 2 271 GOOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $2600.00 $804.3K 522 255 GOOG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $2800.00 $673.9K 1.2K 237 GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $2550.00 $240.6K 102 6 GOOG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $2600.00 $102.2K 522 97

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 517,392.00, the price of GOOG is down -1.31% at $2934.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.