Looking At Advanced Micro Devices's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40.0% bullish and 60.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $39,260.00, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $630,049.00..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $200.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 9018.83 with a total volume of 37,593.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $145.00 $287.3K 8.2K 318
AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $143.00 $71.1K 348 160
AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $139.00 $59.9K 773 459
AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $139.00 $47.7K 773 1.4K
AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $140.00 $45.5K 11.5K 4.9K

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,547,520.00, the price of AMD is down -1.0% at $137.17.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

