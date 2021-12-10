10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $177.50 $64.3K 51.0K 60.8K MSFT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $435.00 $65.1K 90 2.6K MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $350.00 $26.6K 8.2K 1.8K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $650.00 $224.1K 327 1.7K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $120.00 $107.6K 10.8K 1.4K CIFR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $9.00 $27.3K 1.4K 1.4K XLNX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $185.00 $897.7K 967 1.0K XNET PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $2.50 $72.0K 826 1.0K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $185.00 $25.9K 6.4K 706 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $25.0K 16.1K 655

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 208 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 51053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 553 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $435.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.1K, with a price of $10862.0 per contract. There were 90 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA (NYSE:MA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $1330.0 per contract. There were 8292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1844 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 498 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $224.1K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1794 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.6K, with a price of $538.0 per contract. There were 10856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CIFR (NASDAQ:CIFR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1360 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 1467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XLNX (NASDAQ:XLNX), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1050 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $897.7K, with a price of $855.0 per contract. There were 967 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XNET (NASDAQ:XNET), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 189 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $1180.0 per contract. There were 6405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 16144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 655 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

