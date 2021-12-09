Cloudflare Whale Trades For December 09

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Cloudflare.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 13.33% bullish and 86.67%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $76,000.00, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,190,391.00..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $180.0 for Cloudflare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cloudflare options trades today is 660.33 with a total volume of 4,406.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cloudflare's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/10/21 $155.00 $208.2K 293 172 NET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $165.00 $162.0K 620 105 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $180.00 $126.3K 2.3K 535 NET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $175.00 $114.0K 612 104 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $180.00 $112.8K 2.3K 475

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,646,809.00, the price of NET is down -4.69% at $152.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Cloudflare:

DZ Bank downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $200.0

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $205.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.