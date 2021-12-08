 Skip to main content

Costco Wholesale Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 1:42pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22.22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77.78% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $108,510.00 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $2,047,707.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $370.0 to $800.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale activity within a strike price range from $370.0 to $800.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $545.00 $397.5K 1.3K 409
COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $390.00 $284.0K 21 19
COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $545.00 $207.3K 586 770
COST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $550.00 $153.9K 2.8K 580
COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $560.00 $112.6K 3.2K 490

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,542,982.00, the price of COST is down -2.55% at $528.2.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale:

  • Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $580.0.
  • Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $540.0.
  • Gordon Haskett upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $575.0
  • MKM Partners has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $498.0.
  • Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $565.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

