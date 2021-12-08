Wells Fargo Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61.54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38.46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $56,002.00 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $2,185,750.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $57.5 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wells Fargo options trades today is 19720.33 with a total volume of 5,964.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wells Fargo's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $57.5 over the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $1.1M 29.5K 500 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $15.00 $411.8K 1.8K 172 WFC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/14/22 $52.00 $175.3K 34 1.6K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $15.00 $138.2K 1.8K 212 WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $45.0K 69.1K 521

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,405,984.00, the price of WFC is down -1.56% at $49.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.