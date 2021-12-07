10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/10/21 $170.00 $92.4K 77.3K 244.4K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/10/21 $320.00 $30.1K 7.0K 36.1K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $195.00 $32.1K 3.9K 18.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $150.00 $53.4K 21.7K 7.7K MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $95.00 $41.1K 656 6.8K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $115.00 $26.5K 46.2K 3.8K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $33.6K 5.5K 2.1K ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $190.00 $87.3K 572 1.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $335.00 $32.8K 1.0K 1.1K TEAM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $310.00 $308.5K 1.8K 687

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.4K, with a price of $308.0 per contract. There were 77362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $603.0 per contract. There were 7065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 184 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 3952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18926 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.4K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 21768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $464.0 per contract. There were 656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1271 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 46224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3817 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 128 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 132 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 5566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 219 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.3K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 1017 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEAM (NASDAQ:TEAM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 45 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $308.5K, with a price of $7712.0 per contract. There were 1813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.