9 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/10/21 $320.00 $36.7K 3.5K 13.0K DISCA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $25.00 $29.6K 5.8K 2.0K GOOGL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/10/21 $2900.00 $58.4K 840 1.0K CNK PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $40.0K 2 500 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $145.00 $95.1K 2.5K 366 SKLZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $27.6K 11.5K 200 AMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $35.5K 5.0K 196 GOOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/10/21 $2855.00 $42.1K 38 167 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/10/21 $245.00 $25.8K 80 160

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 3592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13095 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISCA (NASDAQ:DISCA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 258 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 5846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $2900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.4K, with a price of $1720.0 per contract. There were 840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CNK (NYSE:CNK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 193 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 173 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.1K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 2537 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 11501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $1015.0 per contract. There were 5010 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $2855.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $4215.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $647.0 per contract. There were 80 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

