Looking At Nike's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike (NYSE:NKE) we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26.92% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73.08% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $732,398.00 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,250,188.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $195.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $170.00 $475.0K 2.4K 87 NKE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $160.00 $268.7K 9.7K 125 NKE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $160.00 $210.7K 6.6K 76 NKE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $160.00 $191.2K 6.6K 143 NKE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $160.00 $172.0K 9.7K 205

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,673,715.00, the price of NKE is up 1.71% at $169.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

