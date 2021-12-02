This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58.33% bullish and 41.67%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $111,320.00, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $857,907.00..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $65.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $304.5K 871 290 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $272.8K 11.9K 456 XOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $111.3K 3.2K 0 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $61.00 $48.3K 2.8K 580 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $39.3K 2.1K 15

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,556,595.00, the price of XOM is up 1.92% at $60.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.