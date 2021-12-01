10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $75.00 $25.0K 10.3K 1.9K BNTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $330.00 $55.2K 239 1.3K TDOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $90.00 $37.8K 908 913 PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $52.00 $35.8K 1.2K 678 TGTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $110.0K 1.1K 279 CVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $90.00 $79.6K 808 269 CCXI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $30.1K 1.8K 145 CYH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $29.5K 20 100 TWST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $85.00 $27.0K 180 100 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $164.5K 1.0K 57

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 10302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1932 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BNTX (NASDAQ:BNTX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $554.0 per contract. There were 239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TDOC (NYSE:TDOC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 69 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $546.0 per contract. There were 908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 913 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on December 31, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $358.0 per contract. There were 1287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 678 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGTX (NASDAQ:TGTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 415 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 1160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVS (NYSE:CVS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 183 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.6K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 808 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCXI (NASDAQ:CCXI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 170 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 1888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 145 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CYH (NYSE:CYH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 415 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWST (NASDAQ:TWST), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 415 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $164.5K, with a price of $3290.0 per contract. There were 1079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.